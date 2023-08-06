© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Consequences of a missile attack in the vicinity of the Ukrainian airfield Starokonstantinov - Significant destruction of individual buildings and fires
The Kiev Regime has published photos of fires at Starokonstantinov Air Base.
Massive strike was carried out against this Air Base in Khmelnitsky region at night.