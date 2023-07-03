Silent War Ep. 6330: France Civil War, Bankrupt EU, SCOTUS Betrayal, Affirmative Action Dead, +More

💵 Please support our sponsorsIndependence Day Sale - 15% off All Products - SALE ON NOW!

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com

Coupon Code: FLAGSOUT





In this episode of The Silent War:

Florida Issues Statewide Emergency Malaria Alert.





Government Agents Routinely Entering Private Land Without Warrants.





100 Cities Burning: France’s Sheer Anarchy the Worst Crisis Since Yellow Vests in 2018 – Some Rioters Seen Discharging Automatic Weapons.





Unyielding Against Unrest: French Local Citizens Arm Themselves with Wooden Sticks to Protect Businesses and Homes.





Polish PM taunts EU over migration with French unrest video.





"The EU Is On The Brink Of Bankrutpcy" Says Hungary's Orbán At EU Summit

Hungary Against NATO’S and EU’s Plans: Parliament Delays Vote on Sweden’s Entry on Military Alliance – PM Orbán Blocks European Aid to Ukraine Until They Account for the Money Already Received.





Supreme Court Rejects Republican Effort to Empower State Lawmakers in Making Election Rules.





Biden Border Patrol Cuts Razor Wire Fence on Private Property to Let Illegal Aliens Enter Texas.





New Evidence Reveals the Biden DOJ Edited Video Footage in Order to Convict Innocent Jan. 6 Trump Supporters and Oath Keepers – And Now They Got Caught.





Supreme Court Strikes Fatal Blow to Affirmative Action in Historic Ruling – Bans Race-Based College Admissions- All but Eight States Impacted.





THOUGHTCRIME: Michigan May Imprison Residents for Years for “Misgendering” or “Threatening” LGBTQ Individuals Under New “Hate Speech” Bill.









VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.