Hot Flashes, Night Sweats, Menopause & The Right Hormone Treatment

Menopause is inevitable! It can come naturally or surgically, due to a tubal ligation or hysterectomy and is defined as 12 months without a menstrual cycle.

In most cases, menopause takes place at around the age of 50. At this time, hormones stop being produced by the ovaries, which can cause many adverse health issues and symptoms. Historically, physicians have utilized Premarin (Pregnant Mare Urine) or Provera (a counterfeit progesterone called progestin), to treat the symptoms of menopause, which have many negative and life-threatening side effects such as headaches, hair loss, irregular bleeding, breast pain, nausea, vomiting, heart disease, stroke and endometrial and breast cancer.

Join Dr. Hotze today to learn about bioidentical hormones as an alternative to these commonly prescribed counterfeit hormones. Bioidentical hormones are made to be identical to what your body produces naturally!





