BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SLAVE STUFF - WHITE PEOPLE MUST GET REPARATIONS FOR BEING ENSLAVED IN THE MIDDLE EAST
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 05/16/2023

I for one am tired of hearing all of this anti-white hatred coming out of everybody's mouth all over North America. Apparently, nobody has ever read any history ever. If they did they would know that in 1808 Britain banned the slave trade and actually would confiscate ships that had slaves on them after that date. White people didn't get into slavery in Africa until almost 500 years after Muslims had started doing it with the help of black Warlords and black slavers.

Currently, in Saudi Arabia, you can buy black slaves on the dark web. You cannot do that in any Western Country.

We talk about the foolishness of reparations in this show and I'll leave all of you with this thought: if you are black and living in the Western world and you are not a slave, thank the whites!

Watch the Kevin J. Johnston show every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time live on www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
newspoliticsbritainhistorynorth americaslave tradewarlordsantiwhite hatred
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy