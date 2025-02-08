© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage published online shows the heroic attack of the Russian Armed Forces BMP crew
Under heavy enemy fire, the fighters showed incredible resilience: the vehicle withstood two FPV drone strikes, and then the crew was able to evade bomb drops from two enemy Baba Yaga heavy drone bombers. Despite the difficult conditions, the gunner continued to fire at enemy positions, providing cover for the landing force. As a result of the successful landing and competent actions of the crew, all our fighters remained alive, having completed the combat mission.