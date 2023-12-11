Get great wingmen FOR THE WIN [20/33] Steps to Sexual Sovereignty

Meaningful personal transformation and seduction is a team sport. You’ll find that it’s a lot more fun and that you’re a lot more motivated when you do game with a wingman.

What you don’t want to do is recruit your roommate or your buddies as your wingmen. While they might agree to go out with you you’ll find them very reluctant to approach. They’ll hang back afraid to get outside of their comfort zones. The best place to find wingmen is on the internet. It may seem a little weird to arrange to meet some total stranger off the internet to hang out but you’re both heterosexual and this is normal within the seduction community. It’s how I’ve made some of my best friends!





Access the three transformational resources

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/V-Transformation

🎞️ 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity - Full uninterrupted two-hour documentary + action plan + downloadable infographic

📖 Four sample chapters (ebook+audio) from my book for men - Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender: How to meet a nice girl instead - from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

☯️ 9 Steps to Becoming a Tantric Man - The first video module of my sexhacking course, Master Mind Master Body Master Her.





Want to talk with me instead?

📞 Apply for Virginity Coaching:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching