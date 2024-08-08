An "anti-racist" rally today in London. How the Zionist lobby is tearing British society apart playing both sides

◾️A "anti-racist" rally today in London. How the Zionist lobby is tearing British society apart playing both sides:



- Far right protests are organised by Tommy Robinson who is a well known Zionist stool on the Mossad payroll. Unsurprisingly the counter protests are partially organised by a very well funded group, "Stand up to racism" UK, who are also known for their involvement with the Zionist group "Friends of Israel", allowing them to co-opt anti racist marches waving Israeli flags and expelling pro Palestine supporters from the demonstrations.



On the video the yellow and pink placards belong to "Stand up to racism", and the yellow ones to the Trotskyist group "Socialist workers party"...



This unrest is happening the same week the British PM stopped the sales of weapons to Israel, and just now you have two Israeli funded groups fueling up tensions... Coincidence?

Source @Fearless John - @European_dissident





