US-made FA/18 fighter jet EXPLODES during takeoff

Watch US-made fighter jet EXPLODE during takeoff

The Royal Malaysian Air Force FA/18 Hornet burst into flames as it left the runway, before crashing to earth in a blazing fireball

The US Navy has lost six F/A-18s in the last ten months.

State media agency Bernama, citing the Royal Malaysian Air Force, said the incident occurred at a Malaysian airport. Both pilots survived, according to the Pahang state police chief.