US-made FA/18 fighter jet EXPLODES during takeoff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch US-made fighter jet EXPLODE during takeoff
The Royal Malaysian Air Force FA/18 Hornet burst into flames as it left the runway, before crashing to earth in a blazing fireball
The US Navy has lost six F/A-18s in the last ten months.
State media agency Bernama, citing the Royal Malaysian Air Force, said the incident occurred at a Malaysian airport. Both pilots survived, according to the Pahang state police chief.