RODNEY HOWARD BROWNE CALLS OUT THE SATANIC PRACTICES ☭ OF THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA)))

A right-wing pastor who took part in a ‘laying on of hands’ prayer with President Trump in the Oval Office now says Hollywood is nothing but a bunch of devil-worshippers who drink the blood of children.





The bizarre remark came as Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay lashed out at rapper Eminem’s scathing freestyle rap criticizing President Trump.





The Right Wing Watch posted the South-Africa-born pastor’s response: “These people are full of the devil. These people can’t even be reasoned with. They have already given their soul to the devil. These people go through seances. These people drink blood. These people sacrifice children.”





Howard-Browne did acknowledge someone in the crowd who said “they don’t do that.” To which he responded, “it’s worse than what you think.”





He continued: “Many of the Hollywood actors that you go see on a screen, what you don’t know, they bring a witch. They do a big seance right there on the set and they worship devils and they allow devils to come into them before they take the part of what they’re going to act. It’s a fact what I am telling you.”





Howard-Browne has become famous for utilizing what he calls “Holy Laughter,” which involves touching his congregation causing them to collapse into loud fits of laughter.





