America has been pulled into the "Deep End".
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
88 views • 10/16/2023

If you're left, there's Ukraine/Russia.. for others, there's the Israel/Palestine situation... For those that don't care about those and are just out there making money, there's the Taiwan/China situation. WlAnd as we speak, we te being lured back into the Persian Gulf... Is that a trap? Will this be the spark that does it? Vecuz this is different. Hamas is backed by Iran, backed by Russia, backed by Chine. We re not gonna go over there and tell people what to do this time. So... What is going on? Ya know... There's something to be said for "Not returning to the scene of the crime". This looks like it has the parts y'all. Top off the tanks, take inventory, have your shit together. You know what it is if sleeper cells go off here. You know what it is if we go to war. The country will be shut down on a dime. We have MILLUONS of military aged males entering the country and being sequestered into private camps... How do we know that's not UN troops? Just saying... How do we know. We re in the deep end of the pool guys. Take notice. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalisraelwarusainvasion
