02/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: An elderly lady made a special trip to support us
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0 view • 03/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2a36eo7921

02/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: An elderly lady made a special trip to support us. She was curious that we had been protesting for more than 90 days, but no mainstream media reported it. Most likely, they have been bought up by the CCP, so they can only whitewash and can not expose any evil of the CCP. She always remembers the June Fourth Incident because her birthday is the same day. But in her impression, only one person died from it. So you imagine that the CCP had already infiltrated the American media by then.


02/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：一位美国老太太专程过来支持我们。她很好奇我们抗议90多天了，为什么没有大媒体来报道。而这些媒体很可能被中共“蓝金黄”了，只能说中共的好，不能说不好的。老太太的生日是6月4日，因此，她永远会记得八九六四。但是她的印象中天安门事件只死了一个人，可想而知，中共当时已经在渗透美国的媒体了。


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
