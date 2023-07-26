BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEAR OF SOMETHING THAT DOESN'T EXIST
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
1
33 views • 07/26/2023

I've got a little bit of time on my hands today so I thought I would let you know about the left wing and how easy they are to manipulate and also to warn you you should be very careful who you pay attention to. Mainly because I'm incapable of giving a shit about people's opinions but unfortunately when you fall for left-wing rhetoric, you actually impede your own life because you show the rest of us how dumb you are. This is just a friendly warning with examples being cited of course.

Keywords
fearopinionsmanipulatebewarerhetoricleftwing
