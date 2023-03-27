Putin’s men destroy West’s arms before they reach Kyiv | 70 Ukraine troops ‘surrender’ in Donetsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that his Army is destroying the weapons sent by the West for Ukraine before they reach the frontlines. In Donetsk, 70 Ukrainian troops have reportedly surrendered in the last two weeks Meanwhile, the Russian forces have destroyed an howitzer in Kherson and eliminated five sabotage groups in Kupyansk.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times