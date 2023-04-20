This Is What Makes Drug Dependence a Huge Problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does it mean to have substance ab*se disorder? 🤔
In this video, Bucknell University Professor Judith Grisel, psychology, a behavioral neuroscientist with a particular interest in addiction, discusses.
According to Professor Judith, some ways you can characterize susntance ab*se disorder in a person is by a LOSS of control over use, dependence, tolerance, and even giving up things that used to matter in things that used to matter in their lives. 👈
To uncover more about Judy and her work, click https://www.bucknell.edu/fac-staff/judy-grisel now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C