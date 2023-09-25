Tim Ballard releases statement slamming 'false allegations' against him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Ballard releases new video slamming 'false allegations' against him, says they were timed to his testimony before Congress, and Mitt Romney senate seat announcement.
"I will not stop, I will not give up"
The left is utterly predictable.