Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian - July 7, 2025, full interview

Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian - The Tucker Show

I am sharing this interview from Tucker Carlson, with Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran. This video was posted by Tucker Carlson, today July 7, 2025... Cynthia

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran.

Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson

Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.

#TuckerCarlson #journalism #Iran #MosoudPezeshkian #Israel #DonaldTrump #nuclear #freespeech #interview #news #politics #USA #war #Russia #globalnews

Adding:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tucker Carlson's Interview on Tehran Not Wanting a Nuclear Bomb:

I'd like to tell you what happened. Netanyahu is the one who has been creating this false narrative since 1984 that Iran is pursuing a nuclear bomb. He's the one who has insinuated that Iran has tried to build a nuclear bomb in the past, and he's put that in the minds of every U.S. president and made them believe that we would like to have a nuclear bomb.

But the truth is that we have never sought a nuclear bomb, in the past, in the present, or in the future, because that is wrong and it's against the religious edict or fatwa that was issued by His Eminence, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In fact, our religion forbids us from pursuing a nuclear bomb, and that has always been proven through our cooperation with the IAEA, because they've always been there to make sure of that.

Video Chapters:

0:00 How Would Iranian President Pezeshkian Like to See This Conflict End?

0:44 Is Iran Willing to Give Up Their Nuclear Program in Exchange for Peace?

5:19 Was the International Atomic Energy Agency Spying on Iran and Giving Information to Israel?

7:04 Is Iran Open to Diplomacy?

11:55 Has the Israeli Government Tried to Assassinate the Iranian President?

15:54 Should Americans Be Afraid of Iran?

18:03 The Ayatollah’s Religious Decree Against Donald Trump

18:11 Has Iran Ever Tried to Assassinate Trump?

19:44 Are There Iranian Sleeper Cells in the United States?

21:33 What Happened to the Relationship Between Iran and Israel?

23:23 Sanctions and American Business in Iran

25:58 If War Breaks Out With Iran, Would They Receive Assistance From Russia and China?