© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Albendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/albendazole.html
How Albendazole Kills Parasites! - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/44OippH
Which Parasites Can Albendazole Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QIBOCr
The Albendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UIQvb4
Toxic Superfoods: How Oxalate Overload Is Making You Sick--and How to Get Better - https://amzn.to/3Gpq2Yz
My Albendazole Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/albendazole
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING Your Diet May Be STOPPING Albendazole From Working FULLY!
Albendazole is an anti-parasitic medication with anti-cancer effects. When used safely, correctly, and consistently, it can effectively target and kill all parasites in a person's body and even fully eradicate many types of canc3r.
But there is one thing people need to be aware of, especially people who have been using Albendazole consistently for quite some time and have not gotten the results they had hoped to get from it.
And that thing is about your diet; I talk about this fully in this video, "WARNING: Your Diet May Be STOPPING Albendazole From Working FULLY!" if you want to learn about this fully watch this video from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno