Plandemic 2.0 on Horizon With Signing of the Global Pandemic Agreement - James Roguski





In the wake of the 2020 Covid pandemic, the United States - and the world - was left reeling with more questions than answers. James Roguski is an author, researcher, and activist who wrote the book Your Doctor Is A Liar! The book is focused on debunking allopathic narratives surrounding cholesterol problems and their subsequent diagnoses. He also discusses the global pandemic agreement being pushed by the upper elites who want to set it in motion before a likely new presidential administration takes over in January 2025. Global power players who failed to turn a profit during the Covid pandemic are eager for a piece of the financial pie, and it begs the question: is another “plandemic” on the horizon? “We shall see,” says James.









TAKEAWAYS





Masking is really more a device for either virtue signaling or succumbing to government-propagated fear





PCR tests for Covid are ineffective and cannot properly diagnose





Many tests in the hospital setting are not designed to diagnose a disease, but to get you believe that you need medication





Everyone involved in pushing Big Pharma is really just part of a global money-laundering scheme that lines their own pockets









