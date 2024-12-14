Senate Majority Leaders Controling HHS Budget & Pharma Corruption

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

AIDS never stood for Allergy and Infectious Disease, no such thing. It is and always was, infection by injection. And as you know, it goes back to 1934 and the first injections of mouse brain viruses, passing polio through mouse brains, Enteroviruses. So in fact, you know the Congress report, almost certainly, though I haven't seen it yet, doesn't go far enough, because every one of them are culpable. So what has to happen right now, and what I believe will happen, and know it for a fact, with Trump-Kennedy, is that, in fact, we have absolutely all the data. And since absolutely everyone sitting there that took a dollar from big pharma, and it started with Harry Reid as the Senate Majority Leader, and we know the crimes of Harry Reid, and I'm just going to say, started in the modern era, because, of course, what we know now about the Lloyd Brunson case, what was happening, literally the corruption from the Senate Majority Leader on down, because when all liability was removed from pharma and doctors, it was placed right on Health and Human Services and the Senate Majority and every one of them that the Leader controls the budget for that. We know that Francis Collins was captured and corrupted in 2009, when in fact, our paper came out in 2009 in the journal Science, october 23, showing all of these created recombinant, synthetic, manufactured, whatever you want to call, the Zeno transplantation program, which Harold Varmus the head of the NIH back in the early 90s, when that law came to be true.

God did not make oncogenes. Harold Varmus, there's no such thing as BRCA 1, a breast cancer oncogene, and that's where Folium PX come in. And the various Folium products that Bob Ray is going to tell us and has been showing us and making for us, because it's radiation poisoning.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/04/2024

The RSB Show: COVID Truth Confirmed, Judy Mikovits & Babry Oren, FoliumPX, Bovaer Approval, Dr. Lisa Palmer, Quantum Nutrition Testing: https://rumble.com/v5vyfh8-covid-truth-confirmed.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Folium PX: https://tinyurl.com/FoliumPXDrJudyStore

2009 Science Paper: https://tinyurl.com/2009JournalOfSciencePaper