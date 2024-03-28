TRUMP Files and THINGs You Haven't seen.,How about a QUICK Introspection BEFORE You have to Appear?

"The Time Of Judgement is Looming...Where is your heart at?? Can You SEE What the Lord God Has Allowed me to See ?? Then How do you accept the Injustice as it is Warranted ?? Makes no Sense''

Check Yourself Before you Wreck Yourself" (From Jonathan's original description)





************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend