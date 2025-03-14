BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America’s Next Battle: AI, Global War & the Trump Plan | 40K FootView Ep. 46
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
80 views • 6 months ago

John Michael Chambers, Sean Morgan, and Josh Reed break down the critical threats and opportunities facing America in 2025. From the AI arms race and quantum warfare to Trump’s strategic moves against China and the deep state, this discussion exposes the high-stakes battle for global power.


With military insiders, geopolitical shifts, and shocking revelations about Epstein’s classified files, this is a must-watch deep dive into the war being waged behind the scenes. Are we prepared for what’s coming?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


deep stateepstein filessean morgantrump vs chinajosh reidmilitary insidersgeopolitical shiftsglobal power strugglequantum warfareai arms raceclassified revelations2025 threats
