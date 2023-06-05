The Ultimate in America Elitism, FORCING YOU to Behave as They Demand --Larry Fink, Blackrock

Larry Fink of Blackrock is the ultimate in American elitism, demanding you behave, forcing you behave, as he demands. He is literally forcing E.S.G., and diversity inclusion equity down the throat of the American public and the companies that he owns via your shares.#Larryfink #blackrock #esg #dei #diversity





Why is it a hate crime, to burn a pride flag, but not an American flag, as leftist DAs in Woke cities and states, want to make it? Being LGBTQ is perfectly OK, but there is nothing brave about it, so stop trying to make us worship you and just live your lives.

And Justin Trudeau eschews the Canadian flag, to fly the LGBTQ pride flag at his Prime Minister's office.

#woke #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #brave

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more