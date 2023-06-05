The Ultimate in America Elitism, FORCING YOU to Behave as They Demand --Larry Fink, Blackrock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Larry Fink of Blackrock is the ultimate in American elitism, demanding you behave, forcing you behave, as he demands. He is literally forcing E.S.G., and diversity inclusion equity down the throat of the American public and the companies that he owns via your shares.#Larryfink #blackrock #esg #dei #diversity
Why is it a hate crime, to burn a pride flag, but not an American flag, as leftist DAs in Woke cities and states, want to make it? Being LGBTQ is perfectly OK, but there is nothing brave about it, so stop trying to make us worship you and just live your lives.
And Justin Trudeau eschews the Canadian flag, to fly the LGBTQ pride flag at his Prime Minister's office.
#woke #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #brave
