Forced COVID Vax Attack - No Wonder Military Recruiting is Way Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what happens in the Military when you refuse to get the clot shots. MPs arrested this soldier for refusing the death jabs. He eventually was acquitted of all charges but in a court of law. The damage was done though. Many youngsters are choosing to avoid this crap. We all had to pay the price for not bowing to Satan and the mRNA dehumanization experiment.