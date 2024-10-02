Houthis: 9th downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance & attack UAV over their territory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Houthis have released footage of their ninth downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack UAV over their territory.
Each MQ-9 is said to cost around $30 Million.
Adding:
Hezbollah issues a statement saying that they repelled an Israeli infantry incursion attempt near the Lebanese town of Odaisseh.
The fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted, at dawn on Wednesday 2-10-2024, an Israeli infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafer, and clashed with it, inflicting losses on it, and forcing it to retreat.