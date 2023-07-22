SHOCKING You WON'T BELIEVE what Fox News will match donations to

Glenn Beck





July 21, 2023





Whistleblowers have revealed to Blaze Media that Fox News corporate has a system in place that will match employee donations to the Satanic Temple. While the company wears a conservative face on air, things appear to be different behind closed doors. Blaze Media director of programming Rikki Ratliff-Fellman joins Glenn to expose the donation system that she witnessed with her own eyes, which promises to match donations to organizations that go completely against what Fox News claims to stand for, including Planned Parenthood, the Trevor Project, the SPLC, and the Satanic Temple





