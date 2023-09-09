NETHERLANDS IS KILLING FARM ANIMALS & BANNING FERTILIZER!

The Netherlands have stated that they want to cut the number of beef cows and milk cows down to less than half of what the current population is. They also want to ban nitrogen based fertilizer because they say it's bad for the environment. The vast majority of our atmosphere is nitrogen and nitrogen is part of every single living organism on the planet. Please tell me how it's bad for us?

The government of the Netherlands is cooperating with the government of Canada to shut down food supplies. While the Netherlands want to kill cows and ban fertilizer, the Canadian government is banning fishing for Canadian citizens. They want all of us hungry and they want all of us to die of starvation. Nitrogen-based fertilizer is good for the planet; we need more of it and we need more of it now.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#netherlands #soil #farming #farmer #gardening #organic #garden #urbangarden #agriculture #fertilizer #organicfertilizer #hydroponics #farm #growyourown #horticulture #plants #nutrients #plantlover #vegetables #agricultura #organic #johndeere #agriculture #tractor #harvest #farmer #tractors #food #farm #agriculturelife #farmers #cows