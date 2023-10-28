TERRORISM AT OUR DOORSTEP w/ BEN BERGQUAM ON THE BIG MIG |EP162

THE BIG MIG SHOWOCTOBER 27, 2023

That data, confirmed by multiple CBP sources and reflects apprehensions between ports of entry between October 2021 and October 2023, shows that agents encountered 6,386 nationals from Afghanistan in that period as well as 3,153 from Egypt, 659 from Iran and 538 from Syria.

Here are some of the videos. Basically it’s connecting the dots from the Darien Gap showing what’s coming to the southern border, then to New York and every other city.

-Agents also encountered 13,624 from Uzbekistan, 30,830 from Turkey, 1,613 from Pakistan, 164 from Lebanon, 185 from Jordan, 139 from Yemen, 123 from Iraq and 15,594 from Mauritania. The data does not include information on how many of those migrants were removed or who were released into the U.S. with a court date.

