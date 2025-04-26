BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VIRGINIA GUIFFRE PURPORTEDLY COMMITS SUICIDE 🪦 ACCORDING TO FAMILY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
578 views • 4 months ago

R A W S A L E R T S - 🚨#BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor who accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, has passed away by Suicide she was only 41 years old


Source: https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1915936609591071110


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rz8qx [thanks to https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/virginia-giuffre-one-jeffrey-epsteins-prominent-abuse-survivors-dies-s-rcna203027 🖲


Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family said Friday.


Giuffre, 41, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.


Giuffre was one of the earliest and loudest voices calling for criminal charges against Epstein and his enablers. Other Epstein abuse survivors later credited her with giving them the courage to speak out.


Read the rest at the thumbnail URL

jeffrey epsteinworldwide child sex trafficking ringvirginia guiffresuicide reported by family
