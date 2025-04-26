VIRGINIA GUIFFRE PURPORTEDLY COMMITS SUICIDE 🪦 ACCORDING TO FAMILY

R A W S A L E R T S - 🚨#BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor who accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, has passed away by Suicide she was only 41 years old





Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/virginia-giuffre-one-jeffrey-epsteins-prominent-abuse-survivors-dies-s-rcna203027





Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family said Friday.





Giuffre, 41, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.





Giuffre was one of the earliest and loudest voices calling for criminal charges against Epstein and his enablers. Other Epstein abuse survivors later credited her with giving them the courage to speak out.





