Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change. Part 4 - Lt. Col. Kevin Loughrey.

Be Aware - Legislation is targeting our properties.





Speakers from property backgrounds and scientists will expose the threats to our rights by the weaponizing of climate change. Eg, Renewable Energy Hubs, Vegetation Management Acts, "Sustainable Development, Fees, Fines, ...the list goes on. The undermining of our financial security is relentless!





And it's all courtesy of politicians. Who did you elect and what did they vote for in government?





Who will you vote for you next time?





Lt. Col. Kevin Loughrey graduated with honours from RMC Duntroon in 1972 with Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. He married his wife Janice, at RMC Chapel and together they have 3 adult children and 5 grandchildren. They settled near Ballina in the Northern Rivers of NSW.





Kevin's got too many qualifications and acheivements to list in this short description. This great man is gravely concerned for our country's future and that of our children. He's heavily involved in politics, having ran as an Independent at the last NSW State Election, previously for local council, and is considering running for the Seat of Richmond at the next Federal Election.





Please check out his website - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/





In this presentation talks about the climate change scam being perpetrated on the world, how democracy has failed and how Australia's Constitution is flawed.





This event is jointly presented by:





Voting Matters - https://www.votingmatters.com.au/

Property Rights Australia - https://propertyrightsaustralia.org.au/

Climate and Energy Realists Queensland - https://www.climateandenergyrealists.com/

Property Club - https://www.propertyclub.com.au/

Connor Court Publishing - https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/





