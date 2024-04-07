Andrew Bridgen MP Speaks at The Direct Democracy Movement Event in Sheffield - 2 April 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Tuesday evening, 2 April 2024, the Direct Democracy Movement held a public meeting at a venue in Sheffield. There were some very exciting speakers to talk about Direct Democracy including Andrew Bridgen MP, Neil Petrie, Nigel Furness, and John Lowcock. Below are some chapter points you can use to jump to a particular point.
Chapter Points
00:00:45 John Lowcock Opening remarks
00:01:34 Neil Petrie remarks
00:13:06 Nigel Furness remarks
00:27:59 Andrew Bridgen MP remarks
00:50:58 Questions and Answers ...
00:51:23 What have the Swiss done about vaccines?
00:56:29 What are top three things to stand on?
00:59:48 Vaccine issues
01:04:37 Getting the message out
01:16:03 Strategy issues
01:23:10 Inalienable rights
01:30:05 Voter turnout
01:37:30 Break
01:37:52 Andrew Bridgen MP
01:39:37 Neil Petrie - What is Direct Democracy
01:49:33 Why are so many big issues happening at the same time?
02:04:03 How can Blocvote be used?
02:09:30 John Lowcock Concluding Remarks
02:15:43 For more information
Links: