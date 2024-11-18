US Gov't Warns 'Tsunami of Deaths' Will Eliminate COVID-Vaxxed Within '5 Years'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Major developments are rocking the medical and political worlds as prestigious institutions break their silence and leak bombshell reports that warn of a looming tsunami of vaccine-related deaths among the COVID-vaccinated population in the next five years.
Why now? Because Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as Health Secretary marks a turning point. The era of deceit and propaganda is coming to an end. RFK is ready to hold Big Pharma accountable, dismantle the COVID cartel, and expose the mainstream media’s complicity.
This isn’t just a medical crisis; it’s a moral reckoning. Millions of lives hang in the balance, and the world deserves answers before more are lost. Stay tuned—this is only the beginning of a seismic shift.
Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/