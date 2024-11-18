BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Gov't Warns 'Tsunami of Deaths' Will Eliminate COVID-Vaxxed Within '5 Years'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3424 views • 6 months ago

Major developments are rocking the medical and political worlds as prestigious institutions break their silence and leak bombshell reports that warn of a looming tsunami of vaccine-related deaths among the COVID-vaccinated population in the next five years.

Why now? Because Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as Health Secretary marks a turning point. The era of deceit and propaganda is coming to an end. RFK is ready to hold Big Pharma accountable, dismantle the COVID cartel, and expose the mainstream media’s complicity.

This isn’t just a medical crisis; it’s a moral reckoning. Millions of lives hang in the balance, and the world deserves answers before more are lost. Stay tuned—this is only the beginning of a seismic shift.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumpdepopulationbill gatesrfk jrpfizercovidalbert bourlacovid jabs mrna
