BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We are Witnessing the Destruction of the Old Guard. Retruthed by PDJT.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • 06/13/2023

"The Destruction of the Old Guard" - @reversemockingbird


Can we talk about the fact that Trump re-truthed this video that literally tells you that we're watching the systematic fall of the old guard as it shows his first global tour where he took down one side of the cabal pyramid in Saudi Arabia and we have proof it happened...

This is incredible.


The pope's sad body language, the Bush Senior funeral, Trump showing who the real boss is, and, to top it off, he reminds us the best is yet to come.


This is 100% a nod to anons who know the truth about what actually happened behind the scenes.


Sometimes it's easy to get caught up in the outrage drama of the precipice, but when you see Trump affirming things like this, you can't help but realize that it's all happening.


And everything is going to be alright.


What we are witnessing is Biblical in proportions.

God is amazing.


h/t https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13420

Keywords
we are witnessingthe destructionof the old guardretruthed by pdjt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy