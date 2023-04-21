Transgenderism, Perversion & Whiskey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whiskey company promoting transgender perversion to make money. The young man in this video is 26 yrs. old.Absolutely sickening. Destroying the youth to make a buck $$. As Christians we must love the people (Christ died for all), yet be steadfast in our convictions and stand on the word of God. Don't be afraid to call them out, expose them. You may save a soul from hell.