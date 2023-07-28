Why Did I Attract Flood in My House? How to Deal With “Negative” Law Of Attraction, Law of Cause and Effect Examples, Causal Childhood Emotions, Animals and Human Emotions, Pray to God for the Answers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs
20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1
Cut:
1h16m53s - 1h22m04s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“WITH ANY EVENT THAT HAPPENS TO US THROUGH OUR LAW OF ATTRACTION, WE’VE GOT TO ACTUALLY LOOK AT THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE CREATED FROM THE EVENT, CAUSE THE EMOTIONS THAT ARE CREATED FROM THE EVENT ARE USUALLY HIGHLY CONNECTED TO THE CAUSAL EMOTION WITHIN US.”
@ 1h17m05s
“WHEN YOU LET YOURSELF RELEASE THOSE EMOTIONS AND EXPERIENCE THEM PROPERLY, YOU’LL FIND YOU WON’T CAUSE THAT EVENT ANYMORE.”
@ 1h17m45s
“IF YOU DON’T DEAL WITH THE CAUSAL EMOTION, THEN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE DEALING WITH THE EFFECTS. EVERY TIME.”
@ 1h19m30s