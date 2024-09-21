BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE WAY WE DO IT IN PUBLIC HEALTH IS 💉😷☠⚰ WE MAKE IT VERY UNCOMFORTABLE TO BE UNVACCINATED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
111 views • 8 months ago

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY…


“I'm gonna make it really fu*king hard to be unvaccinated…”


“I actually was the one who convinced the Mayor to make it a mandate”


“The way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated.”


Source: https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1836786200570445846


https://vk.com/wall677454970_18316


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13869835/nyc-covid-dr-jay-varma-lockdown-rules-video.html


https://www.desiblitz.com/content/us-covid-doctor-broke-own-rules-to-go-to-drug-fuelled-sex-parties


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/former-nyc-covid-czar-held-secret-sex-parties-flouted-his-own-rules-during-covid-pandemic/


https://www.ar15.com/forums/General/I-hope-thanks-to-x-more-and-more-of-this-happens-Vax-enforcers-getting-caught-/5-2749232/


https://www.independentsentinel.com/tyrannical-nyc-covid-czar-brags-about-forcing-vaccinations/


Former NYC COVID Czar Brags About Drug-Fueled Sex Orgies During Lockdown


Just stop and think of the hypocrisy from the COVID assholes during that era

Remember when Gavin Newsom was caught dining indoors one night in California?


That was around the time Varma would've been enjoying one of his sex parties. Do you remember when the Chicago teachers' union leader went on vacation to Puerto Rico while fighting against a return to classrooms for Chicago children? It happened. I wrote about it in January 2021.


But Varma takes the cake.


That video above speaks volumes about those who gain power in this country and what they do with it. They use it to force people to take a shot or they can't work. They force people to take the shot or they can't go to school even when they're breaking their own rules.


Politicians had no problem breaking their own rules. Nancy Pelosi went to a hair salon when that was illegal in California.


Rules for thee, not for me.

vaxxedmark of the beastunvaccinatedwhite genocidecovidiocracymulti pronged attackdeath jabbeddr jay varmainduced hardships
