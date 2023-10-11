Thousands Killed And Wounded As Gaza War Rages

The heated war between Palestinian armed factions in Gaza and Israel has killed and wounded thousands on both sides and is showing no sign of slowing down.

The war broke out when Gaza factions led by the Hamas Movement launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7. The attack, codenamed “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began with a barrage of hundreds of rockets that targeted southern and central Israel. Several groups of Palestinian fighters later infiltrate nearby settlements and military positions from land, sea and air.

Following three days of clashes, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on October 10 that it had regained control of the Gaza border.

An IDF spokesman said that not a single Palestinian fighter infiltrated the fence around the strip over the past day, adding that combat Engineering troops are working to mine the areas near the holes in the fence.

Contradicting the announcement, the IDF said on October 11 that it had killed 18 Palestinian fighters in Israeli territory during the past day. Israeli troops exchanged fire with a number of fighters near Zikim twice; a tank killed another fighter near the Erez crossing; and paratrooper forces killed two more fighters near Mefalsim.

Israeli media reported that the IDF has launched more than 1,000 strikes against Gaza since the start of the war.

While the IDF claims that it is striking military targets only. The Hamas-run health ministry said that some 950 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,000 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on the strip by October 11. Hundreds of the casualties were women and children.

In addition to these losses, the IDF alleged that it had killed some 1,500 Palestinian fighters in Israeli territory.

According to the United Nations, more than 260,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced as a result of IDF heavy strikes on the strip.

The IDF has also failed to stop rocket fire from Gaza. The military acknowledged that more than 5,000 rockets have been launched by factions in the strip, so far.

Israeli officials said on October 11 that the death toll from ground attacks and rocket fire has surpassed 1,200. From its side, the Israeli Health Ministry reported 2,901 injuries, including one in critical condition, 105 in serious condition, 282 in moderate condition and 167 in light condition.

The IDF acknowledged that at least 170 of those killed in the Hamas-led attack were soldiers and officers. The fatalities also included more than 41 police officers.

The war in Gaza will not likely end any time soon. De-escalation attempts by Egypt and Qatar are not making any progress. The United States is also showing complete support to Israel by deploying a carrier group in the eastern Mediterranean and providing military aid. Israeli strikes on the strip could go on for weeks. In addition, a ground attack on Hamas and other Palestinian factions is reportedly being prepared.

Mirrored - South Front