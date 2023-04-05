God Might Be Convicting You To Block Someone (When You Sense This)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
358,986 views (YouTube) Jan 9, 2021
Christian tests viral experiment to show you what kills the 'fire' of God in your life. Here are 5 things which put out the 'fire' of God. Do not 'quench the Holy Spirit' and His 'fire' by making these mistakes.
- The RED Zone