BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How the Criminalization of Speech, False Flags, and Hidden Agendas will Eliminate YOU
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 9 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Unveiling the Illusion: How the Criminalization of Speech, False Flags, and Hidden Agendas will Eliminate YOU

The VCAST explores a range of topics linked to the criminalization of speech and the broader implications for free expression and the NWO societal control. Here's a summary of the key points:

  1. Right-Left Divide: The apparent division between right-wing and left-wing politics is manufactured, with the real agenda being control over free speech and societal norms.  This is Hegelian dialectic to move us to a false light.
  2. Criminalization of Speech: The VCAST demonstrates the false flags that offer a concerted effort to criminalize certain types of speech, particularly speech that contradicts mainstream narratives or critiques powerful entities.  The example is Isis and the Taylor Swift cancellation of a concert.   What is the psyop with the agents of the NOW.
  3. Elon Musk and Social Media: Elon Musk’s role in promoting free speech on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) is a false choice for the Right. The view presented is that despite the facade of free speech, significant censorship still exists especially if you criticize the Women of the Book of Revelation known as the Great City where they crucified Christ. , X has taken out real speech for example popular truthers that show the genocide and the Whitmer entrapment case.
  4. Cancel Culture: The ultimate goal of cancel culture is an attack on Christianity, with legal measures under Noahide laws that will behead Christians.
  5. False Flags and Chaos: The VCAST unlocks events like terror attacks (e.g., the alleged ISIS plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert) are used as false flags to justify more stringent laws and controls, which further encroach on free speech and civil liberties.
  6. Noahide Laws and Religious Persecution: There’s a concern that Noahide laws could be used to criminalize Christian practices and beliefs under idol worship.  The Bible is being threatened under the positioning the Word as hate speech.
  7. AI and Surveillance: The discussion extends to fears about AI and surveillance systems being used to enforce new forms of societal control, blending human and machine in a way that infringes on free will and a total soul trap.
Keywords
speech restrictionsfree speech criminalizationpolitical speech control
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy