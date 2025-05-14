RFK Jr says under Biden his agency spent TRILLIONS, ‘Americans got SICKER & more Americans overdosed’ - part 5

138 views • 4 months ago

87yo WEF founder and ex-director denies wrongdoing, says he was 'UNDERPAID for DECADES'

‘We’re going to do MORE with less’

RFK Jr says his agency spent TRILLIONS & ‘Americans got SICKER and more Americans overdosed’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.