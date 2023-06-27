💥 Destruction of the Ukrainian machine gunner

Update with more:

Powerful footage of the destruction of a machine gunner of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a fighter of the 228th motorized rifle regiment in Serebryansky forestry. 18+.

Ours went on the assault from several directions at once. The detachment advancing along the front was pinned to the ground by the dense fire of an enemy machine gun. Our fighter from the neighboring group advanced to help, which by that time had bypassed the enemy from the flank and managed to go into the trenches. As a result, our attack aircraft turned out to be more attentive and was the first to notice the machine gunner of the militants, despite the disguise.

The result of the last days is several successful assaults, some of the APU oporniks have come under our control, and some are in the gray zone. Handsome.

