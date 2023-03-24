Media and Globalist LIE about Existence of MED BED TECH!

Media & Globalists LIE About Existence Of MED BED TECH!

Med beds are real, and Big Pharma wants to keep the miracle medication to themselves!

Christopher Key joins Stew to share how the Elites are denying the existence of the advanced technology called "med beds" in order to keep citizens sick and needing of the medical industrial complex!

Key acquired what he calls the "Keys to Life" med bed, and has seen amazing results from the medicinal therapies of the technology.

Www.vaccine-police.com

Www.getigf1.com