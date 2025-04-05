BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Listen closely to this entire clip.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
616 views • 5 months ago

Listen closely to this entire clip.

Israel, Lyndon Johnson and the CIA attempted to implement a false flag operation by setting up and killing American citizens manning the USS Liberty in order to bring the US into a war with Egypt.

The only problem was, they failed to kill everyone or else we wouldn't even know about it.

How many wars have been started off of false flag operations that we don't even know about?

Not only this, but Lyndon Johnson had a hand in killing John F. Kennedy, a duly elected President of the United States.

Absolutely everyone should understand how sick and twisted these people truly are.

Understand their playbooks so you can see through them.

"False flags are very useful. They work. USS Liberty. A famous false flag. You want to get us in a war against Egypt? Well then Israel and the CIA collaborate and bomb and kill American sailors on the USS Liberty. Too bad you didn't kill all of them because a lot of them lived, and they told the world what the hell happened when they tried to use American sailors as a false flag to get us into a war against Egypt, didn't work. Even though Lyndon Johnson and the CIA tried their damnedest to work with Israel to do it... He was an evil an evil son of a bitch...He knew. He wouldn't allow them to be rescued, by the way. Not only knew about it, but wouldn't allow them to be rescued. They hoped that every American died in the waters that day but they didn't...
The CIA collaborated with the Israeli government. And maneuvered a US ship to this position to be killed...The mission was for it to be totally destroyed. So you don't have people coming on my show…telling you what they saw that day..."

Keywords
libertyfalse flaguss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy