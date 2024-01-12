‘Org*sm-gate’: World reacts to x-rated book by Pope Francis’ right-hand man Cardinal Fernández

The entire world is reacting to the dark influences behind the newly discovered X-rated book authored by Pope Francis’ right-hand man, Cardinal Victor Fernández, architect of Fiducia Supplicans — the document allowing for the blessing of same-sex ‘couples.’ The LGBT agenda within Pope Francis’ Shadow Church is being exposed on all fronts — and powerful prelates like Cardinal Sarah and Archbishop Viganò are also pushing back. In fact, Cardinal Sarah has strongly rejected Cardinal Fernández’s LGBT agenda — even invoking its apparent “heresy.”
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.