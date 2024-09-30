GTV PROMO ♔ FLOOD AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex didnt make this haha im a big fan. - OMGITSFLOOD
It came to VfB's attention that the scumbags are running an op on FLOOD, so let's dig into it:
The far right is using AI to sell Hitler to a new generation
Videos of the Nazi leader speaking in English are reaching millions online. Experts fear they’re fueling a surge of antisemitism.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/09/27/neonazis-ai-hitler-videos/
If you think what happened to the Southeast this weekend was some kind of fluke...better get ready - the (((homosexual banking mafia))) is panicking like you've never seen before
Source: https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/Gtvshop-Promo:7
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/955dfe
DeepFakes, Tasteless Humor, Free Speech, Hot Takes.
Everyone is Fair Game. Nothing is Sacred.
Protected Classes Fuck Off. Be mad somewhere else.
If you like my content you can use it freely.
Find me on:
SPEAKFREERADIO.COM -
8:00
AM to
11:00
AM Eastern Time
Twitter/X -
https://twitter.com/OMGitsFlood
Gab: -
Telegram -
GoyimTV -
https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/3040486920/FLOOD
Odysee -
@FLOOD
DLive -
ALTCAST -
Telegram Channel -
NNZ -
o/
I do not support or condone violence or crime against any people.