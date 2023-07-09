Conversations That Matter | Parental Rights & Local Education Control in the Balance in NJ

A major battle surrounding education in New Jersey with national implications threatens parental rights, decency, and local control of schools in the Garden State, warns Team Protect Your Children (PYC) leader Victoria Jakelsky in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Among other concerns, the effort would remove references to boy and girl and replace equality with the Marxist term "equity," she warned. And they may even be coming for private schools. Jakelsky, who also leads New Jersey's branch of ParentalRights.org, emphasized that the anti-parents agenda is moving through in violation of state law. But with her grassroots army, Jakelsky is working to get the educational totalitarians who want to take over all education and sexualize children into check mate. She asked that parents and concerned citizens across New Jersey get involved in pushing back.





