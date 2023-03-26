Money as Debt - Part 3 - Evolution Beyond Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥"When the people of the world have a common monetary language, completely freed from every government, it will so facilitate and stabilize exchange, that peace and prosperity will ensue, even, (I.E. especially) without a world government."
🔥 "A union of peoples, rather than a union of political governments, is what this world needs." ~E.C Riegel, monetary theorist, The New Approach to Freedom (1949)🔥
🔥"To trade goods and services, is a Natural right of all people."
"To issue the money, necessary to make these exchanges, is also the Natural right of all people, who are intelligent enough to do so."
🔥"We need not beg for money. We do not need to be money slaves: We can be money masters!" ~E.C. Riegel
🔥 "When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." ~Frédéric Bastiat (30 June 1801 - 24 December 1850)
🔥 "Anything God does, the enemy tries to counterfeit. We have to be on guard against the enemy!" ~Beth Moore