Money as Debt - Part 3 - Evolution Beyond Money
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
16 views • 03/26/2023

🔥"When the people of the world have a common monetary language, completely freed from every government, it will so facilitate and stabilize exchange, that peace and prosperity will ensue, even, (I.E. especially) without a world government."

🔥 "A union of peoples, rather than a union of political governments, is what this world needs." ~E.C Riegel, monetary theorist, The New Approach to Freedom (1949)🔥

🔥"To trade goods and services, is a Natural right of all people."

"To issue the money, necessary to make these exchanges, is also the Natural right of all people, who are intelligent enough to do so."

🔥"We need not beg for money. We do not need to be money slaves: We can be money masters!" ~E.C. Riegel

🔥 "When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." ~Frédéric Bastiat (30 June 1801 - 24 December 1850)

🔥 "Anything God does, the enemy tries to counterfeit. We have to be on guard against the enemy!" ~Beth Moore

Keywords
fiat currencynwonew world orderbanksterseconomic collapsefinancial collapsebanksponzi schemegovernmentsmoney as debtdebt enslavementbooms and bustsevolution beyond money part 3wealth transfer mechanism
