🎙️ Tremors of Tribulation: Earth, Nations & the Remnant This urgent episode delivers a prophetic deep-dive into the rapidly escalating events shaking the globe—physically, politically, and spiritually. From historic heatwaves and seismic unrest, to the rising threat of war in the Middle East and the internal unraveling of American foundations, Tremors of Tribulation connects today's top headlines to tomorrow’s biblical realities. Hosted from a distinctly Christian Evangelical Conservative worldview, this report covers the weekend through Monday, June 30, 2025, in four powerful segments: • Global climate chaos and solar flares • Israel’s tightening prophetic pressure • U.S. Supreme Court rulings and federal overreach • Apostasy in the Church vs. the rise of the faithful remnant Rooted in Scripture and framed by prophecy, this episode prepares believers not just to understand the times—but to stand boldly within them. 📖 Watch, discern, and prepare. The tremors are only beginning.

📡 The Internationally Syndicated Last Christian Radio Show airs every – Tues, Thurs, Sat – 8:30pm ET / 7:30pm CT Bible prophecy, end times news, Christian world news, evangelical radio, Ezekiel 38, Isaiah 17, global chaos, last days update, Middle East war, Israel Iran conflict, earthquakes prophecy, solar flare, apostate church, Christian remnant, conservative Christian news, Supreme Court rulings, federal mandates, July 4 prophecy, America in decline, Revelation Radio, The Last Christian Radio Show, Christian talk radio, signs of the times, truth media, prophetic world events