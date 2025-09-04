Israel’s Destructive Quest In Gaza

Israel seems determined to launch a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of forcing Hamas to surrender.

The main target of the offensive will be Gaza City, which is located between the northern and central parts of the Strip. However, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) escalated strikes on all the enclaves in preparation for the offensive.

On 25 August, an Israeli double tap strike on Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killed at least 20 people, including 5 journalists who worked for Reuters, Al-Jazzera and the Associated Press.

Despite the backlash from the massacre, on August 29, the IDF ended “tactical pauses” to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza City, calling it a “dangerous combat zone”. One that day, 77 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across Gaza, including 47 in Gaza City alone.

On August 31, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Abu Obaida, the military spokesman for Hamas, was killed in a strike on Gaza a day earlier.

Abu Obeida, whose real name is said to be Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, was reportedly killed, along with all the other people who were in the targeted apartment in Gaza City when it was struck by the IDF. A total of 11 people, including children, were reported killed in the strike.

On September 1, the IDF killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby near the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. In total, 59 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Strip on that day.

The sharp increase in civilian casualties didn’t deter Israel. On September 2, the IDF began mobilizing some 60,000 reservists for the offensive in Gaza City. However, Hebrew media reported that the call-up saw fewer soldiers report for duty.

On the same day, 13 Palestinians, including three children, died from starvation and malnutrition. At least 105 others were killed by IDF fire across Gaza, including 53 in Gaza City.

Despite the Israeli escalation, United States President Donald Trump on September 3 warned Hamas to give back “all 20 Hostages,” in order to bring about a rapid end to the war in Gaza.

Also on the same day, Israeli leaders dismissed a statement from Hamas declaring its willingness to free all the hostages in an exchange for ending the war, vowing to go ahead with the planned invasion of Gaza City if the group didn’t surrender.

By September 4, the death toll from the Israel war on Gaza had exceeded 63,700, with women and children making the majority. Still, Israel will not likely back down. The ultimate goal seems to permanently occupy all of the Strip, not just Gaza City.

