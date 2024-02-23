BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Lindell: Stopping 2024 Election Fraud
100 views • 02/23/2024

In this interview with The New American, Mike Lindell discusses the work of the Election Crime Bureau that he established one year ago to prevent election fraud. Mr. Lindell urged Americans to get involved and report all cases of suspected irregularities to Source


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/


FrankSocial - https://franksocial.com

FrankSpeech - https://frankspeech.com

LindellPlan.com - https://lindelloffensefund.org

Lindell Recovery Network - https://lindellrecoverynetwork.org

MyPillow - MyPillow.com

X (Twitter) - https://x.com/realMikeLindell?s=20

