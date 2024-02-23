Mike Lindell: Stopping 2024 Election Fraud

In this interview with The New American, Mike Lindell discusses the work of the Election Crime Bureau that he established one year ago to prevent election fraud. Mr. Lindell urged Americans to get involved and report all cases of suspected irregularities to Source





The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/





