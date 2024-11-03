BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TERRAIN THEORY AND "VIRUS"(BIO) THEORIES ARE BOTH CORRECT. FOR THE CLARITY. MAN-MADE MYCOPLASMA/NANOBOT/SELF-REPLICATING XXXINE* ALL THE SAME THING* WORD GAMES
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • 7 months ago

This is how it is. They're BOTH true. The problem is us... Yes, us. We re so Intrested in controversy, being right and ego that we don't even see when we re both right. It's a shame. And this is an arena that we all need to work together in to survive this(man made bio threat) imo. I dont think we can go around this one like a storm or war, etc. So let's get on the same page. There's a lot of things I learned in my Mycoplasma research. I learned more than info. I got to see and start to recognize their fingerprints when they've gotten into a lynch- pinning word, such a "virus" or and used it to completely confuse and worse, STYMIE the true reality of what's happening. From there, just add a bit of "human nature" and it's off and running. Here's what I've found so far. Walk with me for a sec...

Hit meeeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
vaccineusasurviveviruspreparemycoplasmaself-replicating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy